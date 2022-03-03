Cherokee Rose DAR explores ancestry

For the February meeting of Cherokee Rose Daughters of the American Revolution, members explored other lineage organizations and ancestors. Presenters gave information on membership eligibility and requirements and shared about their respective ancestors. Pictured are (from left) Dr. Ted Dear, governor general of Order of the First Families of Mississippi; Billie Jane Davis, registrar of Thomas Lacy Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century; and Paul Cartwright, treasurer of the First Mississippi Company Jamestowne Society and past state president Sons of the American Revolution.