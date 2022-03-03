Cobras lose to Lawrence County in walk-off

Wesson Cobras fell to Lawrence County 8-7 on Feb. 26 on the final play of the game. Lawrence County was down 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Conner Johnson homered on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs. The Cobras lost despite out-hitting Lawrence County six to five.

The Cobras opened up scoring in the first inning when Brett Boutwell grounded out, scoring one run.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Cobras tied things up at six when an error scored one run for the Cobras.

