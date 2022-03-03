Wesson vs. Brookhaven By Editor | March 3, 2022 In junior high baseball action Feb. 21, Wesson defeated Brookhaven by a score of 5-4 in the seventh-grade game and was defeated by a score of 9-2 in the eighth-grade game. Pictured is Layton Earls (#3). (Photo by Lisa Earls) Posted in Sports Related Posts Cobras lose to Lawrence County in walk-off March 3, 2022 Copiah Academy All-District Soccer March 2, 2022 Colonel soccer wins first state championship in school history March 2, 2022 Hazlehurst football players sign scholarships February 23, 2022 Crystal Springs vs. Seminary February 3, 2022