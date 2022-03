Burder Mae Davis, 69, passed away Feb. 22, 2022. A funeral service was held March 2 at Rhema Word Worship Church in Brookhaven, with interment at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA Cemetery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Burder was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Hazlehurst to Willie and Ethel Pendleton.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Mosco Davis Jr.; and sister, Gladys Sanders.

Survivors include her children, Carol Newton, Kenneth Davis, and Tena Colley; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Young, Elsie Lee Young, Joyce Lowe, and Evon Glasper; and brothers, Wilie Pendleton and Danny Pendleton.