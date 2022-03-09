Community & Religious Calendar

Sunday, March 20

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 20, at the Copiah County library to plan their 50th class reunion May 27-29. Contact Ruby Bank Davis at 769-237-9150 for cost and to register by March 31.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.