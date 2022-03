Elisha Levi Girault, 9 months, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 3, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held March 7 at Gallman Baptist Church, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mackenzie Renea Girault.

He is survived by his parents, Mark Allan Girault and Kayla Renea Woods Girault; sisters, Wiley Faye Girault and Alexis Marie Girault, of Crystal Springs; maternal grandparents, Richard Roy Woods and Brenda Faye Woods; paternal aunts, Rita Moak, Annette Girault, and Linda Girault; maternal aunt, Christine Woods; paternal uncles, Johnny Girault, Michael Girault, Bobby Girault, George Girault, and Russell Girault; and maternal uncle, Richard Woods Jr.