Jimmy Berch, 64, of Wesson, passed away March 1, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held March 5 at Strong Hope Baptist Church, with burial at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Berch was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church for over 20 years. He was a volunteer/first responder for Strong Hope Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He loved being a plumber and helping others. He also enjoyed cooking and watching westerns. Mr. Berch always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Dampeer Berch; and his mother, Betty Laverne Rials Berch.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Ratliff Berch; daughter, Katie Berch, of Crystal Springs; brothers, Bill Berch (Sharon) and Bob Berch, all of Hazlehurst; and Vince Ratliff, of Wesson; sisters, Susan McDonald, of Meridian; and Gwen Smith (Steve), of Brookhaven; four nieces, three nephews; and five great-nieces.