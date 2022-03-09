Mayor’s Youth Council members attend youth summit

Six members of the Crystal Springs Mayor’s Youth Council attended the 14th annual Statewide Youth Summit Feb. 25-26 on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland. They were one of 17 councils from throughout the state of Mississippi who attended. They participated in a campus tour on Friday night and concluded the night with a reception at the Grammy Museum. On Saturday, they attended an opening and closing session and two breakout sessions that ranged from topics on leadership to maintaining mental health. Attending the summit were (front row, from left) Lindsay Willett, Justin May, Nicole Walker; (back row) Kerrick Martin, Shakerra Brent, and Cameron Walker.