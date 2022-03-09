Patricia Browning

Patricia Colburn Browning, 72, of Clinton, passed away Feb. 27, 2022, at Hospice Ministries. A funeral service was held March 5 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Burial was at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Mrs. Browning loved her family, especially her granddaughter. She enjoyed gardening and reading novels. She worked for Allstate for 29 years and Hinds County Economic Development for 13 years. Mrs. Browning was a member of First Baptist Church, Raymond.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne West Browning Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne West Browning Jr. and Weldon Elwyn Brown; brother, Doug Colburn; and granddaughter, Jade Mackenzie Browning.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.