Reford Berry, of Crystal Springs, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with his Heavenly Father, March 2, 2022. He died peacefully at home with his family. Graveside services were held March 4 at Harmony Baptist Church. Stringer Funeral Home, Crystal Springs, handled arrangements.

Reford was born to the late Donnie Lee and Nina Belle Berry in Simpson County on May 5, 1928. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Reford loved people and people loved him. This gift was an asset in his career. After returning from war, he began his career with Swift Independent, where he began on the loading dock and advanced to branch manager. After he retired, he began his second career at R. Berry Used Cars. His leisure time was spent taking care of his cattle, maintaining his land, and growing a vegetable garden.

Reford was married to Esther Hayes on April 26, 1953. Together, they raised five children: Dennis, Danny, Sheila, Teresa, and Jennifer. He set high standards for them and lived an exemplary life. He served as a deacon at Highland Baptist Church and later chairman of ushers at First Baptist Church.

Reford is survived by his wife, Esther; his sons, Dennis (Lisa), Danny (Melinda); three daughters, Sheila (Jerome), Teresa, and Jennifer (Chris); 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grands. He is also survived by his brother, Winton.

Predeceasing Reford’s death were his parents, Donnie Lee and Nina Belle; and his brothers, D. L. (Bubba), Jack, Alvin, Casa, Ted, and Arnold.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Tammy Watson, and Hospice Ministries.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be sent to Alzheimer’s Association.