On the afternoon of March 6, 2022, Robert D. “David” Conn, of Hazlehurst, passed away peacefully from this life. Born in Limestone, Maine, he made his home in Mississippi. He and Linda, his wife of 31 years, cultivated a network of loving family and friends throughout the central area of the state.

David was an avid hunter, and his favorite prey was turkey. He loved fishing and spent many hours in retirement teaching his grandson, Alex, the joys of living in the country. He had a mischievous sense of humor and, unbeknownst to many, was a very articulate writer.

He was a faithful member of Monticello Church of Christ, where he served as song leader. He preached the gospel of love through his actions in loving and caring for all who were blessed to meet him. He cherished his immediate and extended family and was the best husband, father, and grandfather.

David will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Linda; his children, Erik Hollie and Abigail Carlisle (Wes); his grandchildren, Tucker Hollie, Alexander Touchstone, Wesley Carlisle, and Sawyer Carlisle; his father, Robert L. Conn; his stepfather, J.W. Taylor; his sisters, Lisa Maisel, Janet Conn, and Amy Carter; and his nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his mother, Ruth Taylor; his stepmother, Bernice Conn; and his brother, Randy Conn.

Funeral service will be at Stringer Funeral Home, Hazlehurst, at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 10, with visitation beforehand at noon. Burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Hazlehurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Ellen Hennington, 11038 Barlow Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.