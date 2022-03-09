Wesson Attendance Center celebrates Black History Month

Wesson Attendance Center celebrated its 15th annual celebration of Black History Month on Feb. 28 in the school gymnasium. Sponsors Albert Brown and Kendra Armistad themed this year’s celebration as “The Power of Community.” This was a community-empowered event led by student leaders and community members, including those from St. Peter Rock M.B. Church and others.

The program began with a beautiful rendition of the national anthem by high school secretary Gwen Shannon. The occasion of the program was brought by senior Beta Club president and recent Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Gage Smith. Smith’s occasion speech posed the question, “What is Black History?” A dedication was made for the program by senior Paris Dickerson and soloist Sydney Thomas in honor of Bessie Smith, who lost a battle with illness in January. She was a devoted employee of Wesson Elementary School for 18 years and a strong supporter and encourager of the success of all students of Wesson.

The program had poetic recitations brought by students Jamera Black, Ja’Cionne Hilliard, and Ja’Niyah Byther. The Wesson Gospel Ensemble, made up of staff member Tomeka Brice and several Wesson students, brought musical selections with lead soloists Tyler Fuller and community members Walter Butler and Bridget Robinson accompanied by musicians of St. Peter Rock M.B. Church.

The Cobra Steppers, under the direction of Kendra Armistad and captain Kionna Gibson, brought a well-choreographed routine that demonstrated the art of step to the audience. The message of the program, which encouraged students to have a purpose, passion, and plan in their lives, was brought by Fayette native Rev. Jamerson Jackson. Rev. Jackson was presented a plaque in appreciation for his time and service by Attendance Center Principal Tommy Clopton and program co-sponsor Kendra Armistad.