‘A Grand Night’ to be held April 1

“A Grand Night” program is presented by the MacDowell Music Club to raise money to send area music students to music camp at Mississippi College this summer. Songs such as “Exodus,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from “Frozen,” “Victory in Jesus,” Johnny Cash Medley, Patriotic Medley, “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho,” and many more will be played by four or eight people on four pianos. The program is at 7 p.m., Friday, April 1, at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. Tickets are $5 and are available from Music Club members or at the door the night of the program.