Francine Burrell, 79, passed away March 1, 2022. A funeral service was held March 12 at Good Hope M.B. Church in Crystal Springs, with interment at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Francine was born Sept. 28, 1942, to Eva Monroe and Willie Frank Burrell Sr.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Leonard Burrell; and brother, James Earl Morris.

Survivors include her brothers, Willie Frank Burrell Jr. and Ira Stewart; sister, Vanetta Dunmore; and a host of grandchildren.