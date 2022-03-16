Pearl Altha White Armstrong, 91, passed away March 4, 2022. A funeral service was held March 10 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was at Chapel Hill M.B. Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Armstrong was born June 29, 1930, in Copiah County to Dave and Bessie Harrison White.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Wesley Armstrong; son, Baby Armstrong; brothers, J.D. White, Buck White, and Clint White; and sisters, Bessie Lee Smith and Alma Shackleford.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Armstrong; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rouchelle Jeffery and Secenella Nelson.