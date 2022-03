The Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Luv’s Coffee Bistro, located at 156 West Gallatin Street in Hazlehurst. Those attending include Chamber representatives Tara Middleton, Brandi Coates, Jacqui Patten, and Deborah Sandifer; owners Dr. Dennis Sanders Jr. and Isluv Sanders; Linda Corley, Samuel Corley, Dennis Sanders; and bistro employees.