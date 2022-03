Willie Ray (Sonny) Brown, 76, passed away March 4, 2022. A funeral service was held March 12 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wesson, with interment at the church cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mr. Brown was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Copiah County to Robert Brown and Missie Barner-Brown.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brothers, Melvin Brown and Leverne Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Ivy Nelson-Brown.