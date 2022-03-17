Deputy Circuit Clerk Wanda Craig recognized for service to county

Wanda Craig, who has served as Copiah County Deputy Circuit Clerk for over 20 years, announced her retirement effective Feb. 17. The Copiah County Board of Supervisors expressed their appreciation for her commitment to service to Copiah County by presenting her with a resolution during their board meeting on March 10. Craig was recognized for her service that has greatly increased the efficiency, capability, and organization at the clerk’s office. Her knowledge of all matters related to the clerk’s office, particularly regarding the election process and appeals to the Mississippi appellate courts, has been invaluable and will be greatly missed. Pictured (front row, from left) supervisors Judson Jackson and Perry Hood, Craig, Copiah County Circuit Clerk Edna Stevens; (back row) Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, and supervisors Daryl McMillian, Terry Channell, and Kenneth Powell. (By Kelly Shannon)