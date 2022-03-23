Cobras overcome Loyd Star in face of early four-run inning

The Wesson Cobras managed through a push by Loyd Star in the first inning where the Cobras coughed up four runs but still won 7-6 on March 19.

Wesson collected seven hits, and Loyd Star had one, in the high-scoring affair.

Loyd Star got on the board in the first inning when Colby Terrell drew a walk, scoring one run.

Wesson pulled away for good with six runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, William Brown singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Will Loy singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Brett Boutwell doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs; and Preston Selman grounded out, scoring one run.

