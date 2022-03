Gladys Green-Terrell, 63, passed away March 7, 2022. A graveside service was held March 19 at Miller Springs M.B. Church Cemetery. C.J. Williams Mortuary Services handled arrangements.

Gladys was born Oct. 28, 1958, to M.A. Gaskin and Sam Flowers in Crystal Springs.

Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Kenneth Green.

Survivors include her children, Chantella, Julissa, Amiracle, and Lakeiceya; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Vincent Green and Marilyn Jones.