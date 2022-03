Sue Brown, 74, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 14, 2022, at her home. A graveside service was held March 18 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Sue was city clerk for the City of Hazlehurst for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Aprille Hodges; and mother, Ruby Hemphill.

She is survived by her son, Chris Brown; and grandchildren, Caitlyn Brown and Kaeleb Brown.