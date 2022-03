Parson Hill M.B. Church will celebrate their pastor and wife, Rev. Dr. Willie J. Jones and Sis. Cheryl D. Jones, with an appreciation service at noon, Sunday, April 3, for 23 years of faithful pastoral service.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Jeremy T. Longino, of Hazlehurst.

All churches and the public are invited. A prepared carry-out dinner will be provided.