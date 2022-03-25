Forestry association spring meeting to be held April 7

The spring meeting of the Copiah County Forestry Association will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at the Copiah County Fairgrounds Complex at Gallman. A meal will be served. Annual dues of $25.00 per family are due and payable at the door.

Anyone who owns forest land in Copiah County is encouraged to attend. Attendees must call the Copiah County Extension Office at 601-892-1809 before noon, Tuesday, April 5, to make reservations.

Dr. Paul Jeffries, of ArborGen, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss recent advances in the production of high-quality tree seedlings. There will also be discussions concerning timber markets and the problems loggers face with increasing fuel and equipment costs.

The association, made up of forest landowners, logging professionals, and forest industry personnel, was developed to serve as the “Voice of Forestry” in Copiah County. Its purposes are: (1.) to influence legislation affecting forest management and product utilization in partnership with the Mississippi Forestry Association and other county forestry associations; and (2.) host public affairs and educational programs that will foster improved forest management and utilization practices, as well as an understanding of and appreciation for the forests and forest-based industries of Mississippi.