Community & Religious Calendar

April 3

Faith Tabernacle M.B. Church is hosting a Family and Friends Celebration at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 3. The theme is “The Time Is Now to Love.” Guest speaker will be Rev. Lennell McGee, pastor of Light of the World in Terry and Jackson. The church is located at 2117 Experiment Station Road, Crystal Springs.

April 7-9

Eagle’s Fellowship of Churches will present “Leadership in Alignment” at 9:45 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. nightly, April 7 through 9, at Unity Church of Deliverance, 26021 Highway 27 East, Crystal Springs. Bishop A.D. Simon will be the presiding prelate, and Dr. Overseer Sharon Burns will be the host.

April 16

Greater Damascus Church will have a Spring Festival at noon, Saturday, April 16. There will be tailgating and an Easter egg hunt. The church is located at 501 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.