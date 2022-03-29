William E. “Bill” Avent, 69, passed away March 21, 2022, at his home in Hazlehurst.

A graveside service was held March 24 at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, with Rev. Rick Munn officiating. Wells Funeral Home in Batesville handled the arrangements.

Bill was born on Jan. 26, 1953, to the late E.H. and Amaryllis Fair Avent in Batesville. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and farmer. Some of his favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Reda Avent, of Hazlehurst; one daughter, Rebecca Brand (Mike), of St. Louis, Mo.; two sons, Kelly Wyles, of Hattiesburg; and Jason Wyles, of Bedford, Texas; and four grandchildren.

The family of Mr. Bill would like to personally thank Hospice Ministries in Brookhaven; his nurses, Pat Banks and Angela Edwards; and his night nurse, Carolina Richardson, for taking such gentle and kind care for Bill.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made in Bill’s name to the charity of choice.