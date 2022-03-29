Clarence Harrison, 86, of Terry, passed away March 21, 2022, at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service was held March 29 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Harrison loved playing Bingo at the VFW and being outside with his animals. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Haralson; grandchildren, David Keith Haralson, Joshua Clarence Haralson, and Bree Cheyenne Haralson; and one great-grandchild, Georgia Rayne Haralson.