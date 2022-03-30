Hazlehurst vs. Wesson By Editor | March 30, 2022 In fastpitch softball action recently, Hazlehurst brought in eighth-grader Kennedi Washington as relief pitcher against Wesson. Hazlehurst was defeated by a score of 16-0. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Cobras dominate Jefferson County in two district games March 30, 2022 Lady Cobras defeat Loyd Star on heels of Sanders’ no-hitter March 30, 2022 Wesson vs. Loyd Star March 30, 2022 Wesson vs. Alexander in junior high baseball March 30, 2022 Wesson vs. Hazlehurst March 30, 2022