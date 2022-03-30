Tree planted in memory of Carroll Hood

A tree was planted last week just outside the emergency room at Copiah County Medical Center in memory of Carroll Hood, a former board member of the facility who was instrumental in getting the new hospital built. The event was organized by the Hazlehurst Garden Club. Members said they were frequently hosted at the Hood home by Mr. Hood and his wife, Elizabeth, a member of the club. Elizabeth Hood was recognized as a lifetime member of club. The Hoods’ grandson, Josh, spoke on behalf of the family and led a prayer of dedication. A plaque will be placed with the tree, denoting Hood’s work for the hospital. Pictured are (from left) Anna Payton Cupit, Elise Cupit, Perry Hood, Brandon Hood, Elizabeth Hood, Jerry Hood, Adam Whittington, Blake Whittington, Raven Whittington, Heights Hood, Hannah Hood, Josh Hood, and Harvey Hood.