Wesson vs. Alexander in junior high baseball

In two exciting games recently, walk-off hits in the last at-bats push the Wesson Cobras junior high baseball teams over the Alexander Junior High Panthers. In game one, the seventh-grade team came back with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Ridge Yeager to put the Cobras over the Panthers 4-3. In the second game, the eighth-grade team had a walk-off double hit by Parker Brooks to score the winning runs to beat the Panthers in a score of 3-2. Pictured is B.P. Robbins on the mound for the Cobras in the seventh-grade game. (Photo by Lisa Earls)