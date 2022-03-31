Local libraries to observe Fine-Free Week

All Copiah-Jefferson Regional Library locations (Hazlehurst, Crystal Springs, Wesson, Georgetown, and Fayette) will observe Fine-Free Week as part of National Library Week April 3 through 9.

During this time, patrons may return all overdue items to any CJRL location and no fines will be assessed for the returned items. Members with amounts over $25 are asked to see a manager for further instructions. Account-holder must be physically present to participate.

Check with a library staff member for more information.