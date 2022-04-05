Rev. Aaron Lamb, 61, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 2, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held April 5 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Aaron was a United Methodist pastor for 30 years and loved to travel and spend time with his family. He was in freight management at ABB and loved his friends and family there.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Lamb; his son, Joshua Lamb; and his father, Jimmy Lamb.

Survivors include his daughters, Jackie Phillips (Tim), of Crystal Springs; and Tonia Mohon, of Crystal Springs; mother, Peggy Lamb, of Terry; sister, Karen Morgan (Randy); brother, William Lamb; grandchildren, Ryan Mohon and Christian Phillips (Lorna); great-grandchildren, Rylan Mohon, Ryleigh Mohon, and Josie Grace Phillips; and special friend, Tammie Holley Hudson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.