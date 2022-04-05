Community & Religious Calendar

April 7-9

Eagle’s Fellowship of Churches will present “Leadership in Alignment” at 9:45 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. nightly, April 7 through 9, at Unity Church of Deliverance, 26021 Highway 27 East, Crystal Springs. Bishop A.D. Simon will be the presiding prelate, and Dr. Overseer Sharon Burns will be the host.

April 10

Antioch M.B. Church will hold a 24th Pastor’s Anniversary celebration in honor of its pastor, Martin Washington, at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 10, at 13146 Highway 51 South, Hazlehurst. The speaker will be Pastor Marvin Adams of New Kingdom M.B. Church, Jackson.

April 16

Greater Damascus Church will have a Spring Festival at noon, Saturday, April 16. There will be tailgating and an Easter egg hunt. The church is located at 1013 Damascus Circle, Hazlehurst.

April 23

St. Mary United Methodist Church, 3009 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, will present a pre-anniversary Gospel Extravaganza for Rev. Willie E. McKenny at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 23. Rev. Jarrod Dixon will emcee. Groups, choirs, and soloists are invited.

April 24

St. Mary United Methodist Church, 3009 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, will celebrate Rev. Willie E. McKenny’s anniversary at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24. The speaker will be Dr. Rev. R.E. Cook of Greater New Jerusalem, Jackson. The theme is “Preach the Gospel.”

April 25-27

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, on Dentville Road in Hazlehurst, will hold Spring Revival April 25-27. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. Evangelists for the week are: Monday – Rev. Robert Jones, from St. Johns Baptist Church of McComb; Tuesday – Rev. Mike Womack, from 7th Star of Utica; and Wednesday – Rev. Frank Mallett, from New Mt. Zion of Raymond and Little Rock of Utica.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.