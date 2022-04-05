Jerry Porter,76, passed away April 3, 2022, at his home in Wesson. A funeral service was held April 6 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Jerry was born in Pascagoula on May 12, 1945, to Claude and Lavalle Porter. He moved to Copiah County at an early age and has resided in Wesson the last 45 years. He was a Gideon, a Mason, and was member of the J.M. Wesson Lodge #317 and a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 42 years.

Jerry enjoyed hunting and being retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Claudine; and grandson, Colby Porter.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Steve Porter (Gerri Lynn), of Wesson; and Jeff Porter (Shannon), of Mobile, Ala.; and grandchildren, Logan, Jordan, and Abby Porter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Ministries, Brookhaven; or Zion Hill Baptist Church Missions.