Mary Alice Smith, 76, passed away March 26, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A funeral service was held April 2 at Pine Grove M.B. Church in Sontag, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mary was born Oct. 5, 1945, to King McNair and Luceil Pater McNair in Copiah County.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Sebron; son, James McNair; daughter, Saretha Smith; sisters, Lorene Stewart, Katherine Singleton, and Ruchelle Grace; and brother, Willie McNair.

Survivors include her children, Derrick Smith, Victoria Young, Marquita Smith, Jonas Smith, Floyd Smith, Velma Smith, Lessi Smith, and Stella Smith; sister, Hazel Harper; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.