Mary Ann Jackson, 69, passed away March 27, 2022. A funeral service was held April 1 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holiness in Hazlehurst, with interment at Greater Damascus Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mary Ann was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Hazlehurst to Robert Charles (R.C.) Jackson Jr. and Mary Louise Jackson.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Osie B. Jackson and David Paul Jackson; and sister, Catherine Jackson-Bailey.

Survivors include her son, Christopher Jackson; sister, Delouse Jackson-Utley; and brother, Robert Charles Jackson III.