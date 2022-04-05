Mary R. Swilley, 79, passed away March 10, 2022. A graveside service was held April 5 at Sardis M.B. Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mary was born April 29, 1942, to Elbis and Matilda Reese in Hazlehurst.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Survivors include a son, Douglas Swilley Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Washington; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jones, Cola Bank, and Virginia Wood; and two brothers, Rudolph “Bill” Reese and W.L. Reese.