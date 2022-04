The Wesson Cobras dominated the Hazlehurst Indians in the first of two district games played at the Cobras home field on March 29. The game was called after two innings, with Wesson winning by a score of 18-0.

Senior Brett Boutwell got the win on the mound for the Cobras, pitching both innings with a total of five strikeouts and one walk.

