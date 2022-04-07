Wesson Garden Club works on spring planting projects

Members of the Wesson Garden Club have been busy with spring planting projects. Members spent their Saturday, March 19, planting over 100 pots of Narcissus bulbs and cleaning out the library garden. The Container Gardening Committee met at Buds and Blooms Greenhouse & Gardens of Wesson to work on an upcoming container project planned for central locations of the Town of Wesson. Members encourage everyone to view the gorgeous, festive pink tulips they planted at the Plant it Pink Garden located in front of the Wesson Public Library. Club members pictured are (from left) Nancy Sullivan, Robin Furr, Joy Phillips, Marilyn Phillips, Vickie Martin, Sherri Carty, and Ramona Smith.