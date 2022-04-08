CSMS announces honors scholars

Crystal Springs Middle School has announced honors scholars for the third nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll include: ADA 56-Joseph J. Banks, Solomon D. Banks, Malissa K. Crain, Aubrey Clark Guynes, Anthony C. Kelly, Willie James McMillian, Aaliyah D. Tobias, Jeremy R. Washington; fourth grade – Daina Rose Joseph; fifth grade – Kendayl R. Crisler, Moriah Breann Fulgham, Deaeysha M. Wilson; seventh grade – Irene L. Joseph; and eighth grade – Janiya Dream Hampton.

Students named to the Principal’s List include: Fourth grade – Rachel Lynn Abdullah, Alondrea Dontrice Brenson, Aniyah Iyana Drummonds, Ari’yah Elise Graise, Alyecia Kenshayla Ma’kel Green, Montyre Tyrell Hamilton, Bryston De’aphrenne Lacey, Greta A. Lankster, Marleigh Allison Linson, Aaralyn Paige Powell, Bri’honor Kei’nashia Powell, Brandice Dashunti Trimble, Kevin Fitzgerald Williams, Akayden Kensley Wilson; fifth grade – Kaliyah J. Allen, Karmelo L. Bragg, Lyric M. Catchings, Milek M. Catchings, Raquel T. Dees, Chelsey Delcid, Genesis Ibeth Dominguez-Reyes, Cay’lynn D. Grisba, Nancy M. Hernandez-Martinez, Ta’Naiyah S. Hillard, Lillian K. Hodges, Kaleigh P. Hurst, Orazio O. Johnson, Ethan Wayne Landrum, Macailyn S. McGowan, Brayan D. Morales-Zelaya, Yamilette P. Orozco, Angely Ortega-Lucas, Danissa T. Perryman, Natalia Romero, Zylan A. Sandifer, Elijah G. Savitts, Shermiya Michelle Short, Amiyah M. Steinmetz, Ashton R. Sturgis, Kamari R. White, Jakhaiya B. Young; sixth grade – Alejandra M. Amaya-Hernandez, Jakiya Cheyanne Hampton, Mia R. Joseph, Callie M. Wade, Payge L. Wilson; seventh grade – Aldric M. Adams Jr., Shanicquianica A. Adams, Daniya M. Buie, Areunnah J. Collins, Deshayla D. Crisler, Jaziah S. Dixon, Hayle M. Green, Marissa N. Marsaw, Joseph McKenny Jr., Brandon J. Robinson, Alan Vega; eighth grade – Arienessia J. Adams, Ismael Delcid, Jakavious T. Edwards, Lara G. Elayah, Tyesha Roshae Herbert, Kayden Hynes, William E. King, Meckenzie L. McKenny, Timyra Alice McNair, Kenzie Keniyah Nickelson, Jakeria D. Powell, Alexandria A. Rodriguez, Dajaunique R. Sparks, Kaitlyn G. Sullivan, Taliyah V. Welch, and Kashayla K. Williams.

Students named to the Honor Roll include: Fourth grade – Kylie Ann Adams, Brooklyn Charlize Alford, Kevin M. Bouie, Jayden Joshua Cross, and Malcolm D. Funchess.