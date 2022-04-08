Mary Stratton earns Junior Bronze award

By Lea Ann Maudlin, Angus Communications

Mary Stratton, of Crystal Springs, has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze award, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Stratton is the 20-year-old daughter of Dana Stratton and attends Hinds Community College, where she is studying to be a physical therapy assistant. She is a member of the NJAA and the Mississippi Junior Angus Association, where she has served as treasurer and vice chairman. She was also the recipient of the Mississippi scholarship in 2021.

She has participated in state and national shows and showmanship contests.

The Bronze award is the first level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd, and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.