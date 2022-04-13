Community & Religious Calendar

April 16

Greater Damascus Church will have a Spring Festival at noon, Saturday, April 16. There will be tailgating and an Easter egg hunt. The church is located at 1013 Damascus Circle, Hazlehurst.

April 19

Co-Lin’s ILR program social will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at the Thames Center on Co-Lin’s Wesson Campus. Refreshments will be provided. At the social, planning will begin for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.

April 23

Galilee Baptist Church (near Rockport), 14150 Highway 472, Hazlehurst, will hold its annual crawfish boil fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23. There will be crafts, food, cakewalk, and garage sale items.

The third annual Taste of the Blues will be held at Railroad Park in Crystals Springs from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, April 23. There will be live musicians, local artists, food vendors, and craft vendors. Admission is free.

St. Mary United Methodist Church, 3009 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, will present a pre-anniversary Gospel Extravaganza for Rev. Willie E. McKenny at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 23. Rev. Jarrod Dixon will emcee. Groups, choirs, and soloists are invited.

April 24

The Poplar Springs Cemetery Memorial Service will be held at the cemetery on Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, at 2 p.m., April 24. If inclement weather, it will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 316 East Marion Avenue, Crystal Springs.

St. Mary United Methodist Church, 3009 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, will celebrate Rev. Willie E. McKenny’s anniversary at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24. The speaker will be Dr. Rev. R.E. Cook of Greater New Jerusalem, Jackson. The theme is “Preach the Gospel.”

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at the Hazlehurst library to plan their 50th class reunion May 27-29. Contact Ruby Bank Davis at 769-237-9150 for cost.

April 25-27

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, on Dentville Road in Hazlehurst, will hold Spring Revival April 25-27. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. Evangelists for the week are: Monday – Rev. Robert Jones, from St. Johns Baptist Church of McComb; Tuesday – Rev. Mike Womack, from 7th Star of Utica; and Wednesday – Rev. Frank Mallett, from New Mt. Zion of Raymond and Little Rock of Utica.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.