Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Howell

J.D. Howell, 85, passed away April 4, 2022, at his home in Crystal Springs.

J.D. was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Crystal Springs to Joseph Raleigh and Doris Phillips Howell. He graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1954. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force before he returned with his family to Crystal Springs. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and, for many years, enjoyed his hobbies as a woodworker and collector.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Raleigh Howell; and half-sisters, Frances Howell Weathersby and Dorothy Howell Davis.

His survivors include his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Yarbrough Howell, of Crystal Springs; and four children, Keith (Diane) Howell, of Fredericksburg, Texas; Brian Howell, of Montgomery, Ala.; Craig (Melanie) Howell, of Madison; and Kim (Tony) Beazley, of Stuart, Fla. He is also survived by his sister, Edna Alexander, of Dunedin, Fla. The joys of his life were his eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and all the bonus “grandchildren” that called him PawPaw.

A funeral service was held April 7 at Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs, with burial at Gatesville Baptist Church Cemetery.