Mary Odom, 61, of Wesson, passed away at her residence April 9, 2022. A funeral service was held April 11 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Odom, a native of Copiah County, loved going to church, spending time with her family and friends, and going out to eat.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, April Odom; father, Aubery Harris; in-laws, John and Mary Odom.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Odom; daughter, Stacy Tipton (Ben); brother, Mike Harris (Sherry); grandchildren, Hannah Tipton and Hailey Tipton; mother, Jane Harris; niece, Crissy Meredith (Tommy); nephews, Bobby Harris (Angie), John Harris, and Randy Wayne Odom (Emily); and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.