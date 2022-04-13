Wilmer “Frankie” Newman, of Hazlehurst, passed away at Merit Health Central on April 5, 2022. He suddenly went to be with the Lord at the age of 76. A funeral service was held April 9 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Wesson Cemetery.

Frankie was born on Sept. 21, 1945, in Salinas, Calif. Shortly after, the family moved to Copiah County. He graduated from Wesson High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer V. Newman; mother, Emma Newman; and sisters, Rose Carlisle and Vivian Sykes.

He was married to the love of his life, Faye W. Newman, for over 51 years. From this marriage they had four children, Tanya Cagle (Shawn), Dana Easterling (Greg), Kristy Staten (Thomas), and his best friend, his son, Willmer “Will” Newman. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Terry Alexander (Davis), Cody, Elana, Kayla, Madeline, and Makayla; and sister, Margaret Ann Hoffman (Mark). He was known as PawPaw to a lot of kids.

Frankie was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. He wore many hats. He worked offshore for over 15 years. He had his dozer and wrecker service for many years and later retired from Sanderson Farms as superintendent in 2009. Frankie volunteered at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office in the ‘90s.

Frankie enjoyed working on his classic Corvettes. He enjoyed hunting and just being outdoors. He was very proud of his wife, kids, and grandchildren.