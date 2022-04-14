Georgetown’s ‘Friday Nights on Main Street’ sees great turnout

Georgetown had a great turnout on March 25 for their first of the season “Friday Nights on Main Street.” Mayor Russ DuBose said the town was very excited to have 68 vehicle entries. The outstanding participation helped make this a great night to kickstart the season. There was also a variety of vendors providing plenty of tasty food for the crowd to choose from. First, second, and third-place trophies were provided for the entry winners by local sponsors. Everyone is invited to enjoy “Friday Nights on Main Street” every fourth Friday of the month. The next scheduled car show is at 6 p.m., April 22. Anyone with questions or who would like to place an entry in the car show may contact Robert Haynes at 601-214-2239.