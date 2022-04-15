Cross-country cyclists stop in Crystal Springs

During the downtown farmers market on April 2, Crystal Springs had two visitors from New York who were riding bikes through the town.

Bianca Giaever and Helen Houghton were on their way to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, from Key West, Fla. The pair rode a train from New York to Key West to begin their journey on March 11. They average 65 miles a day and hope to reach their destination sometime near the end of July.

These young women were excited about this adventure and equipped for the journey with camping gear and supplies on their bikes.