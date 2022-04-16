Hazlehurst Yard of the Month By Editor | April 16, 2022 The home of Gail Cornell and Tom Harritt, recent transplants from New Hampshire who are currently renovating the Robert L. Covington House on Extension Street, has been awarded Yard of the Month for April by the Hazlehurst Garden Club. Posted in News Related Posts Cross-country cyclists stop in Crystal Springs April 15, 2022 Georgetown’s ‘Friday Nights on Main Street’ sees great turnout April 14, 2022 Community & Religious Calendar April 13, 2022 Mary Stratton earns Junior Bronze award April 8, 2022 Wesson Garden Club works on spring planting projects April 7, 2022