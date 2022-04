A graveside service was held April 14 at Bethel M.B. Church Cemetery for Bernell Davis. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Bernell was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Hazlehurst to the late Maggie Mea Bougie and Virgil Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Dorris Dave; sons, Eugene Davis, Richard Davis, and Bernell Davis Jr.; daughters, Annette Gulley, Lisa Goods, Daisy Mea, and B; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.