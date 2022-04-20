Emil Lyon Sr., 89, of Harrisville, passed away April 11, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held April 14 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs, with burial at Antioch Cemetery.

Emil served his country by joining the Air Force shortly after WWII. He was an accomplished welder and an expert with a tape measure, a trisquare, and soapstone. He loved gardening and could make almost anything grow by just sticking it in the ground. He always strove to have the first tomatoes in the spring and the tallest okra plants in the county. He had a never-ending battle with the deer who would eat his peas, okra, and mimosa trees. His pastimes included raising cattle, collecting stray cats, and fishing.

Mr. Lyon was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rose Ann Lyon.

He is survived by his sons, Emil Lyon Jr., of Harrisville; and Charles Lyon (Paula), of Wilmer, Ala.; daughters, Kathy Alford (Richard), of Florence; Linda Craft, of Byram; Amy Elahi (Kayvan), of Leesburg, Va.; and Kristi Howard (Robert), of Leesburg, Ohio; brothers, Dale Lyon, of Moss Point; and Archie Lyon Jr., of Harrisville; sister, Perniece May Welch, of Harrisville; two grandsons, John Alford and Adam Lyon; six granddaughters, Amanda, Alexandra, Kayla Elahi, Lilly Elahi, Shireen Elahi, and Miriam Howard.