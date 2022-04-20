Jeremiah C. Joiner, 23, passed away April 5, 2022. A funeral service was held April 16 at Bethel M.B. Church, Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Jeremiah was born Nov. 21, 1998, to William (WC) Joiner and Pamela Arnold in Copiah County.

Preceding him in death were his mother; and grandparents, H.W. (Bud) and Johnnie Mae Joiner, and Patricia Ann Arnold.

Survivors include his father; sisters, Kimberly Smith, Katina McCullough, Tina Barnes, Annette Cooper, and Shenita Barnes; brothers, Robert Joiner, LeRoy Joiner, and Noah Joiner; and grandfather, Landurs Maxwell.